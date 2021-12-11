Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.67 ($80.52).

COK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

COK traded down €0.32 ($0.36) on Friday, hitting €61.68 ($69.30). The company had a trading volume of 71,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.10. Cancom has a 1-year low of €42.68 ($47.96) and a 1-year high of €64.14 ($72.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

