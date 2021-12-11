Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to report $431.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.10 million and the highest is $509.56 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of CANO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.49. 1,210,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 12,500 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

