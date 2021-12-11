Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $267,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 804,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBSH opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

