Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $387,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

NYSE:PB opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

