Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 5,673 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 10.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 66.1% during the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $62.00 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

