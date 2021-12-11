Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 329.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,013.30 and a 200-day moving average of $798.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

