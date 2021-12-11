Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 9,095 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

