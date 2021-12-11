Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 81,944 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $305.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

