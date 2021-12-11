Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE:STAG opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.