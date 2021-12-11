Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

