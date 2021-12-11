Cardan Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

