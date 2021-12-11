Cardan Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $167.03 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $168.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

