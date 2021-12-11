Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.48 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

