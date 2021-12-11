Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRDL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

