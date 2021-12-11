Cardno Limited (CDD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.57 on December 21st

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 35.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Cardno’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60.

In other Cardno news, insider Susan Reisbord 417,944 shares of Cardno stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th.

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities worldwide. The company's Asia Pacific Engineering and Environmental segment provides services in civil, structural, water, environmental, coastal, bridge, geotechnical, subsurface utility, traffic, and transport engineering, as well as environmental science, surveying, landscape architecture, planning, and asset management.

