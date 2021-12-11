CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

CMAX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31. CareMax has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million. Research analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

