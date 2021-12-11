Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.86.

NYSE CSL opened at $241.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.77. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $244.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

