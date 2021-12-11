Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will post sales of $92.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $92.60 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $372.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $372.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $385.03 million, with estimates ranging from $382.40 million to $387.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSV traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 152,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

