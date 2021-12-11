Cartesi (CTSI) Trading 10% Lower This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001468 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $346.76 million and $38.66 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.10 or 0.08300005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.67 or 1.00298136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,349,731 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

