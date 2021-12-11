Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.71 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.90. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 31.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 505,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.