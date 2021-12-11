Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $233.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.00.

NYSE:CAT opened at $203.46 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

