CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.86

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and traded as low as $23.71. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 5,591 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

