Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00.

MSCI stock opened at $628.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.44. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 86.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

