Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

CELTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

