Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$126.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.24 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.