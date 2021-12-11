Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$126.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.24 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
