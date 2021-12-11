CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

