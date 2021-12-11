Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 414 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,287 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $531.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $512.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.05 and a 52-week high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

