Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.3% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $360.23 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $297.42 and a 1-year high of $365.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

