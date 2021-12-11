Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $78.69 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.