Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.