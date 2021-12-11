Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.66 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.