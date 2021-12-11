Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank increased its position in IHS Markit by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 13,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in IHS Markit by 34.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IHS Markit by 4.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 8.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFO opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

