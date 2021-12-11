CGI (NYSE:GIB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.31.

CGI stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. CGI has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

