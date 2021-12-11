Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Boosted by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $610.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $690.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $723.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $800.29.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

