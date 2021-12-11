Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

HELE opened at $245.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average is $229.04. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

