Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $321.33 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.70 and its 200-day moving average is $298.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

