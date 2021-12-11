Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,904 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $105.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $79.95 and a 1 year high of $106.44.

