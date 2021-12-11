Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

DELL opened at $57.60 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,591 shares of company stock worth $27,405,549 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

