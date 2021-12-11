Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,588.00, a PEG ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

