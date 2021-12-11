Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells $3,132,859.74 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 32,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $3,132,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.65 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

