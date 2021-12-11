Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.31

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.31 and last traded at $74.51, with a volume of 770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.59.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cimpress by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cimpress by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

