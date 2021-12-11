Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post sales of $12.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.61 billion and the highest is $12.73 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.39 billion to $52.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.90 billion to $56.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.25. 19,897,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,101,420. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

