Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,403,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $76,405,000 after purchasing an additional 103,729 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

