Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.66% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000.

RAFE stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

