Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 215.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,371,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,390,000.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $767.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.54% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

