Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $7,645,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $140.48 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

