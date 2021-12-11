Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.