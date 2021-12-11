Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. 957,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,882. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.