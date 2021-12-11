Comparing Dalrada (DFCO) & Its Rivals

Dalrada (OTCMKTS: DFCO) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Dalrada to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Dalrada alerts:

Dalrada has a beta of 7.68, suggesting that its stock price is 668% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Dalrada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dalrada and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada Competitors 220 792 1003 32 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Dalrada’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dalrada has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -17.39% -0.56% -23.05% Dalrada Competitors 6.16% -4.69% 7.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dalrada and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $3.41 million $90,000.00 -44.25 Dalrada Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.20

Dalrada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada. Dalrada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dalrada rivals beat Dalrada on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Bonar in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.