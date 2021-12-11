Comparing Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Poshmark -28.49% -10.41% -5.70%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1stdibs.Com and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Poshmark 0 8 5 0 2.38

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.25%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $34.36, indicating a potential upside of 86.15%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Poshmark.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Poshmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 5.96 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Poshmark $262.08 million 5.42 $16.84 million ($1.63) -11.33

Poshmark has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Poshmark on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.